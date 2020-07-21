LIMA, Ohio - Our southeast counties picked up beneficial rainfall overnight, while the majority of the region remained dry. Greater chances for rain (and storms) will arrive tonight.
Here is a look at the estimated rainfall that fell overnight around Shelby, Logan, and portions of Hardin counties. Some areas saw nearly 1"!
Much of our Tuesday is shaping up dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will be seasonal in the middle to upper 80s.
Tonight we expect scattered thunderstorms to sweep across the area, mainly after 10pm through pre-dawn Wednesday. Most of the area should receive measurable rainfall, but it will not be enough to put any major dent in the drought. Majority of guidance is suggesting 0.25" to 0.75" rain as an average. However, it is likely that isolated locations largely miss out. We are under a marginal risk for storms to contain isolated strong wind gusts.
Wednesday will bring widely scattered rain and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s. There will be much more dry than wet weather, so do not cancel any outdoor plans.
A very isolated storm is possible Thursday, but we trend mainly dry from late week through the weekend. After seasonal air Friday, the temperatures turn hotter for the weekend. Scattered storms are possible early next week.