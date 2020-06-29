LIMA, Ohio - If you are a fan of summer heat and sunshine, we have just the forecast for you!
For today, expect afternoon highs between 86-90° with moderate humidity.
We will keep a spotty storm threat around today through Tuesday, but most will remain dry. A frontal boundary is stalled to our southwest toward Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Louisville. This will trigger higher storm coverage in those areas, while storm chances remain lower into our area. Our southwest counties have the greatest odds of seeing pop-up storms.
Forecast rainfall through Tuesday shows the bulk of the rains staying downstate.
The middle of the week through the 4th of July weekend looks very sunny, dry, and hot. A large ridge of high pressure aloft will provide hot, sinking air over the region. Highs are likely to reach or exceed 90° on several days. Sprinklers will be a must for the lawn and gardens later this week!