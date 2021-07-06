Monday's high temperature reached 92°, and our Tuesday will be a near carbon copy. Expect hazy sunshine and elevated humidity. Highs should reach 90° or a bit warmer, and the heat index will peak around 95°. A high pressure ridge should limit any storms from developing.
A stray storm could pop-up tonight, but much of the area will remain quiet and muggy.
The high pressure ridge breaks down on Wednesday, allowing for scattered storm chances to return. Isolated storms are possible in the morning, but the majority of storms will bubble up in the afternoon and evening. It will not rain everywhere, but several locations should see downpours and lightning pass through. Severe storms are not expected.
Scattered showers and storms remain in the area Thursday, but there will be many dry hours. Once again, severe storms are not anticipated.
Localized heavy rain is possible through Thursday, but we believe other spots can largely stay dry due to the scattered nature, much like last week.
Friday looks generally dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s, with a notable drop in humidity levels.
The weekend into early next week looks unsettled. All of the computer models are painting a frontal boundary over the area, bringing rounds of scattered storms. It remains too early to determine how widespread and placement of the front will be key. At least temperatures will be knocked down in the upper 70s to middle 80s thanks to the clouds and precipitation potential. Changes are entirely possible, so be sure to stay tuned.