LIMA, Ohio - We have arguably some of the best weather days of summer on the way this week. Temperatures are forecast to trend below normal through mid-week along with lots of sunshine.
Skies are mostly sunny this morning, and will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A weak disturbance may bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but most backyards remain dry.
The weather pattern through late week is one that brings big heat for the western portion of the country, while the Midwest and eastern U.S. see cooler temperatures than we would typically expect for mid-August.
The 7-day forecast showcases a sunny, pleasant week. By the weekend, temperatures and humidity will climb a bit. There are low-end storm chances by then, but nothing to suggest an overly active set-up.