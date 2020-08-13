LIMA, Ohio - Sunny and seasonable weather expected for our Thursday, but a few changes will enter the forecast as we kick off the weekend.

Highs this afternoon should top out between 84-87° underneath a mostly sunny sky.

Highs Today

Friday will bring more humidity and cloud coverage, along with isolated pop-up storms during the afternoon. Many will not see rain tomorrow, but isolated heavy downpours and lightning are possible. No severe weather is expected.

Friday

Saturday remains mostly cloudy along with a few showers and storms possible at any time through the day. Some models are still drier/sunnier for Saturday, so this forecast will require some fine-tuning. This system will exit the region by Saturday evening.

Saturday

On Sunday, a cold front will reach us by the afternoon, bringing a broken line of showers and storms. However, much of the day is dry with partly sunny skies. 

Sunday

A picture-perfect weather pattern is expected next week. Cool and dry air is forecast to settle into much of the Eastern U.S., leading to a hint of Fall! We will see plenty of sunshine each day as well! 

Cooler Next Week

