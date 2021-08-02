The month of August is kicking off with a stretch of sunny days and cooler than normal temperatures. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s with minimal wind and low humidity. Expect more blue to the sky as the wildfire smoke has shifted south and west of the area. This also leads to healthier air quality levels.
The great weather continues for the next several days. Heading to the Auglaize County Fair? The forecast through midweek shows plenty of sun and very nice temperatures for the middle of summer. Humidity values will remain low.
Missing the summer heat? No worries, it is set to return in a big way. Highs return to the middle 80s by late week, then surge to near 90° over the weekend into next week.
Humidity levels are very comfortable through Wednesday. It starts to turn slightly humid by Thursday, then very humid by the weekend.
The 6-10 day outlook indicates temperatures are likely to turn hotter than normal, which will carry us from the weekend through a good part of next week.