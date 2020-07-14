LIMA, Ohio - We have another seasonal summer day shaping up, but the coming days bring more heat and humidity back to west-central Ohio. This will bring with it a few thunderstorm chances.
Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day today. Temperatures will peak out in the middle 80s this afternoon with low humidity levels.
Mostly clear skies continue tonight as lows settle into the middle 60s.
The clear skies offer up a great chance to view Comet Neowise. For BEST viewing, you'll want to look to the far northwest sky after sunset, with best chance of viewing between 11pm-1am. You can also view between 2-4am on the very low northeast horizon. This comet will remain in view for several days, but cloudy overnights ahead will limit our chance for great viewing after tonight. It won't be visible again for 6800 years after this!
South winds will pump in warmer air Wednesday with slightly more humidity.
Data suggests thunderstorms will erupt to our west Wednesday evening, then slide our way in a weakening fashion just before sunrise Thursday. With the front slowly working across the area Thursday, we will maintain a scattered thunderstorm threat. There will be many dry hours, however. The storms may produce localized strong wind gusts. Our storm chances appear more isolated Friday, with hit & miss pop-up storms for the weekend.
The heat will continue to build this weekend as highs reach 90°+. The humidity will make it feel closer to 100°.