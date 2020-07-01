LIMA, Ohio - This forecast may sound like a broken record, but the sunshine and heat continues for our Wednesday. Looking ahead, we may experience the most consecutive 90s since 2012!
June was a warm and dry month. Temperatures averaged out over 2° above average, and we saw a rainfall deficit over 2".
Temperatures started out slightly cooler this morning thanks to less humidity and clear skies. Highs today still top out in the upper 80s to near 90 with ample sunshine.
There just isn't much change in our day-to-day weather moving forward. We will continue to see lots of sunshine through the weekend. The heat will intensify with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sky gazers will get a treat this weekend, and the weather will cooperate. If you are staying up to watch fireworks, you might consider staying out a little longer to witness the lunar eclipse Saturday night! This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which is not anywhere as dramatic as the total lunar eclipses we have witnessed. A penumbral eclipse is when the moon only passes through Earth's outer shadow (penumbra), and misses the dark inner shadow (umbra). Thus, you'll just notice a slight darkening shadow over the moon. It will happen very slowly over the course of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The animation below illustrates how this eclipse works and exact times it will take place.