LIMA, Ohio - Monday was the 8th consecutive day reaching the 90° mark, and 11th time hitting that mark this season. Expect more intense heat with a little more humidity than we've seen as we go through the middle of the week.
We expect temperatures to reach 90° again by the noon hour, eventually topping out in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.
Another ozone alert is in effect today due to the hot, stagnant pattern building up the ground ozone. These are some voluntary measures to reduce pollution. Those with asthma and respiratory issues will want to limit duration outdoors.
A few humidity-driven downpours will pop-up during the heat of the day (1pm-8pm). They will remain few and far between, with about a 30% chance for any one location. Threats would be torrential rain and wind gusts up to 40mph. They will tend to move very little where they develop, and rain themselves out within 30-45 minutes.
We essentially have a copy/paste forecast Wednesday and Thursday as the pattern stays the same. With the humidity, the heat index will be in the upper 90s to near 100°.
The growing dryness is becoming a real concern, as our rainfall deficit since June 1 is nearly 3"! With the corn crop approaching pollination within a couple weeks, it is increasingly critical that the rains arrive.
We do have better chances to pick up rainfall Friday through the weekend, but there are no guarantees that everyone will receive meaningful rain. The hot & dry pattern looks to flex again into late July, so we may see a drought declared for parts of our area soon.