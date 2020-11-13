LIMA, Ohio - Chilly but quiet weather can be expected as we kick-off the weekend. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today, with more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s, then start to fall by mid-afternoon onward as cool air sinks in.
Expect a very cold night with high pressure providing a clear sky and calming winds. We now forecast 24° by Saturday morning.
Expect lots of changes in the weather as we progress through the weekend. The daylight hours of Saturday look dry, and now it appears we should see a decent amount of sun before clouds build late. Big changes will arrive Saturday night with rain showers breaking out, becoming widespread late in the night as winds begin to increase. Rain may be heavy at times early Sunday, but will quickly exit by mid-morning and be replaced with partly sunny skies. However, temperatures are set to fall during the afternoon and winds are expected to become very strong and gusty. We fully anticipate the National Weather Service to issue wind advisories as we could see gusts reach or exceed 50mph. We'll have to watch for a few power outages, and be mindful that any loose items or decorations outdoors need to be anchored down or brought indoors.
Next week looks very quiet. Temperatures will take a nose-dive during the first half of the week, feeling winter-like at times. However, it appears a sharp warming trend may take hold later in the week.