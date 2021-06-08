Our Tuesday is off to a very muggy but rain-free start. Much of the morning remains dry, then the radar will light up with scattered pockets of rain and storms through the afternoon. No severe weather concerns, but localized torrential downpours and lightning will occur where the storms develop. However, portions of the area will miss out entirely on the rain today. If you have outdoor plans, just keep a close eye on the radar with the YNN Weather app!
There isn't any "major" difference in the forecast between now and Friday, but storm chances will increase slightly for Wednesday and Thursday. There will still be dry hours each day, with scattered storms most likely during the peak heating of the afternoon. Coverage of activity should drop some on Friday, but scattered storms still remain possible. Severe weather is not expected this week, but lightning is a threat with any storm and localized pockets of heavy rain will occur due to the high humidity. Rain totals between now and Friday evening could range from as little as 0.50" to as much as 3" where the heaviest storms develop, but that will be the exception and not the rule. Most areas will be in the 1-2" range. High temperatures will generally run in the lower 80s with overnight lows close to 70°.
Finally, Saturday should bring more sunshine and a lower storm threat as this system largely gets pushed south of the area. It isn't a guaranteed dry day though as we watch a cold front approach from the northwest. That front could bring a few storms late in the day, but much of the time does look dry. Right now, we will keep Sunday dry with a noticeable drop in humidity levels by the afternoon.