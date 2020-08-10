LIMA, Ohio - Very warm and humid weather on tap to start the new week. Storm chances will be increasing late today as well.
This morning we are starting off sunny, but clouds will be increasing ahead of an impulse tracking over Indiana. For the morning hours, rain should largely stay west of us and then fade as it tries to work east. We'll carry a mention of a spotty shower later this morning.
Most of the afternoon is dry with just an isolated t-storm risk. The main time-frame for storm chances will arrive during the evening hours as a cluster of showers and storms will zip our way from the Plains. This should be in a weakening phase as it passes, but localized damaging wind gusts are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center expanded the marginal level of severe area-wide (for wind), with a higher concern to our west.
This activity should end late tonight with a drier forecast throughout mid-week as the approaching cold front will end up stalling to our south.
Temperatures will be near to just slightly above average through the week with highs in the middle 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Storm chances may pick up a bit by Friday through the weekend as the frontal zone drifts back north. Cooler air looks to return early next week.