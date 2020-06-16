LIMA, Ohio - Our nice weather just continues to roll on. Today will bring us lots of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 80s. Humidity levels will remain low. Get outside and enjoy it!
Dry and warm weather will be the rule for the remainder of the week. Despite the warming temperatures each day, humidity levels will stay in the tolerable range. This will allow our overnights to remain pleasant. It won't be until the weekend that humidity really climbs back into the "muggy" range, along with highs reaching 90°+ on Saturday! That humidity will bring an increased chance for a pop-up storm, but much of the weekend looks dry from this distance.
Today: Mostly sunny & warmer. 82°.
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. 58°.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 85°.
Thursday: Partly sunny. 85°.
Friday: Partly sunny. 89°.