A cloudy and much cooler start to our Friday with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will only reach the middle 70s for the afternoon along with noticeably less humidity than recent days. Expect more clouds than sun, although some sun breaks should develop during the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible, but that shouldn't cause any impact to outdoor plans.
Friday evening plans will be in good shape as we remain pleasant and dry. Overall, much of the area should stay dry tonight with lows around 60°.
Saturday should be a decent day weather-wise, although a few showers are in the forecast. Highest chances will be south and west. Highs remain pleasant in the upper 70s.
Rain and storm chances will steadily increase Saturday night and especially Sunday. Plan on scattered to numerous coverage of rain and storms for the second half of the weekend. There will still be dry hours to get outside, but it will be more difficult for outdoor activities on Sunday vs. Saturday. Localized heavy rain and strong storms are possible.
A persistent Gulf flow will keep a daily storm threat in the forecast next week. Scattered storms are likely Monday, then coverage looks to back off a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of those storms will be driven by day-time heating. A slow moving front pushes in late next week, keeping those storm chances around. The NOAA Weather Prediction Center has a forecast of 1-3" of rainfall over the area within the next 7 days.