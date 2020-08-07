LIMA, Ohio - Mother nature has spoiled us with a beautiful forecast this week. The comfortable feel will gradually give way to hotter and humid weather to round out the weekend, followed by daily storm chances next week.
Friday morning lows dropped to 50-55°. Sunshine will continue along with a few clouds this afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 70s to right around 80°.
Lows tonight will once again drop well into the 50s underneath a clear sky. This is the final night of 50s for a while.
WEEKEND: Sunny skies for Saturday with the day ending slightly warmer. Humidity levels will remain "in-check." Sunday, it turns a lot muggier and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. A very isolated shower or storm is possible, but most areas remain dry all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The pattern turns somewhat unsettled and remains very warm and muggy. A front will bring an increasing scattered storm threat late Monday into Tuesday. The front may briefly stall to our south before lifting back north late week. The close proximity of the front merits keeping storm possibilities each day. The storm chances are welcomed as our area remains "abnormally dry" per the updated USDA drought monitor released Thursday.