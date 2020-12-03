A new Allen County Commissioner was introduced to the public during an Allen County Republican Party meeting.
On Thursday, Brian Winegardner was introduced as Allen County Commissioner. Winegardner previously was a Chief Deputy at the Allen County Sheriff's Office, a title that he held from March 2017 to December 2020.
"Through the years I have served Allen County, and I want to continue to serve Allen County," said Winegardner. "I am humbled that they would select me for this prestigious and professional position."
Winegardner also served as an Administrative Lieutenant and Patrol Lieutenant at the Sheriff's Office from 2008-2017. He also served as a School Board Member for Allen East Schools.
Winegardner will fill the vacant position created by the retirement of Commissioner Greg Sneary.