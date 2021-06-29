Former Executive Directors host Gallery Talk about "Trinity" statue

Two former Executive Directors of ArtSpace/Lima were in town to discuss their work on the popular statue “Trinity”.
Trinity is the work of Cincinnati artist Stuart Fink that began in 1985 and finished in 1987 in Town Square. Susan Cole Urano and Ellen Nelson were in town to talk to the gallery in attendance about the process involved in bringing a statue to the city. Urano was around and helped with the planning of the statue, and when she left in 1986, Nelson was appointed Executive Director, where she saw the statue come to life. They both have memories of the time they spent here as well as the thriving arts community in the city.
Urano said, “Probably the thriving supportive arts community in Lima. You know there’s always people that have loved the arts in Lima and that is really obvious when you walk in this building.”
Nelson said, “It feels like coming home. We have some of our best friends here in Lima and of course the building. It’s just a great place to live.”
Mayor David Berger surprised the two with a proclamation, making June 29, 2021, Susan Cole Urano and Ellen Nelson Day.