Former Fort Jennings police chief changes plea to guilty on charge of counterfeiting

The prosecution and defense in the case for the former Fort Jennings police chief have reached a deal.

Michael Schleeter changed his plea to guilty on a charge of counterfeiting. With that, he has now entered into the prosecutor's diversion program. The program consists of things such as classes, work, and community service. Should Schleeter complete the program the case would be dismissed. If he fails to do so, he could be brought back to court, convicted and sentenced.

Former Fort Jennings police chief changes plea to guilty on charge of counterfeiting

Schleeter was investigated for using counterfeit money at the Elida Dollar General last fall. He stepped down as Fort Jennings police chief shortly after. The program will last no less than one year and he'll have to pay a fee of 75 dollars a month.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.