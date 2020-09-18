Former house manager gets prison time for 2018 arson

A Lima man has been given prison time for starting a home fire in 2019.
Roger Brown was sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated arson. Brown was responsible for the fire at 1132 West Market Street. At the time, it was a transitional home used by Family Promise. We reported in 2018 that Brown was formerly homeless and became the house manager of the home. The defense attorney was hoping for mental health help for Brown rather than prison time. Brown says he lit his mattress on fire to try and hurt or kill himself. No one else was home. The judge found Brown was remorseful because of the steps he took after the fire.
"I felt bad afterwards," Brown said. "I mean, I went checked myself into St. Rita's. And afterwards I offered to rebuild the building. The executive director for Family Promise agreed to that. Everything was cool. Then he ended up retiring, moving on to starting his own business. And the lady that took over for him just wanted to sell the building. She didn't want to rebuild it."
Brown will have to register as an arson offender once released. He was given credit for serving 143 days in jail.