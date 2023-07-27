Former mayor of Spencerville faces a new charge and has a new trial date

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new trial date has been set for a former Spencerville mayor who is alleged to have recorded teenage girls.
45-year-old Phillip Briggs will now have a bench trial take place on August 31st of this year. The former mayor is facing a count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and since his last appearance, another charge has come to light of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance. The new charge involves the same alleged victims connected to his original charge.