A Willshire man who was employed as a teacher is being charged in Van Wert County with Rape.
Kevin Browning has been indicted and pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and four counts of sexual battery. Browning is a former teacher with Parkway Schools District and former wrestling coach. Court documents state his crimes allegedly occurred with a female student between January and November of 2018.
According to the school district, Browning resigned in 2019. He is currently out on bond and has a pre-trial scheduled for March 30th.