Former Spencerville mayor waives his right to a jury, bench trial is now set for August 31st

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Spencerville mayor will now have both his cases not presented in front of a jury.
45-year-old Phillip Briggs signed a waiver to a jury trial in both of his cases and will now have his trial just be presented to the court. His trial is set to take place on August 31st. Briggs is facing counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, as well as a charge of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance. The two charges involve the same alleged victims.