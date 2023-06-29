Former Spencerville mayor waives his right to a jury in upcoming trial for allegedly recording teenagers undressing

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The former Spencerville mayor decided to take his chances with a judge versus a jury during his trial next month.
45-year-old Phillip Briggs's trial by the court will be on July 20th. He is facing five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. And each is from five separate incidents that happened over May and June of 2021.
According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, two teenage girls told law enforcement that Briggs had allegedly recorded them while they were undressing. During the arraignment, it came out that Briggs admitted to a sheriff's detective that he did put a camera in a bathroom and stored the images on his laptop. Briggs is currently in the Allen County Jail awaiting his trial.