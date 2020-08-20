Former St. Marys mayor has a street named after him

A former St. Marys mayor was recognized during a dedication ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Greg Freewalt, who was elected Mayor in St. Marys in 1995, and served 4 terms as Mayor from 1996 until 2012, was honored during a dedication ceremony for Freewalt Way Subdivision. Current Mayor Patrick McGowan was also in attendance for the ceremony. Freewalt not only served the community as a mayor, he is also a retired teacher and football coach for St. Marys schools. He said this took around two years from plan to completion and we got his thoughts on the dedication.
He said, “You know, people remember you, that was great. It gives you a great feeling here and we feel very honored about that.”
The subdivision currently holds the Fitness Hub, and American Manufacturing Solutions, with additional spaces available for businesses.