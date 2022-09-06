Press Release from Tamera Rooney, Owner of Red Tornado Collective:(September 6, 2022-Findlay, OH) The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 (FOP) Foundation has announced plans for the 2022 Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade Presented by loanDepot. Funds raised by parade sponsorships and entry fees will be used to support active, retired, and fallen FOP members and their families while building positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement through youth and community programming. Sponsorship levels are still available. In addition, this year, for a donation of $50, local businesses can put promotional information in the trick-or-treat bags that are handed out by the Grand Marshall. Designs must be submitted to copsandkidsfindlay@gmail.com by October 7. Once approval is received the local business owner can provide 2,000 printed items to the FOP by October 14.
“We are so excited to be moving into our second year presenting the parade,” said Teresa White, the foundation’s development director. “The parade is one of the best-attended family-friendly traditions in our community. Our committee is dedicated to keeping the more than 20-year tradition alive while supporting FOP goals for community engagement.”
The parade will be held on October 25th starting at 7:00 p.m. The parade route will be Main Street from Sixth Street to Lima Street. Registration will run from September 19 through October 21. Entries before midnight on October 2 will receive a discounted entry fee. Registration options are available for businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individuals. There will also be an option to have preferred placement at or near the start of the parade. Types of entrants include walking groups, floats, regular vehicles, and oversize vehicles (more than 45 feet).
The Cops and Kids program is most widely known for its holiday shopping event formerly known as “Shop with a Cop.” The Fort Findlay FOP has established the foundation to grow the event while also allowing for more community programming to last year-round. Cops and Kids programs include:
Cops and Kids Go Shopping
Formerly known as Shop with a Cop. The FOP’s traditional shopping event takes place every December. Local school districts help determine children who would benefit from a little extra help at Christmas or a positive relationship with law enforcement. FOP members then meet these children at Meijer for a morning of Christmas shopping. Each child receives $200 to purchase necessities first but saves some for toys.
Cops and Kids Get Creative
In partnership with local artmaking businesses, the FOP invites children to create with a lodge member. Whether it’s doing a Book & Brush at Painter’s Pottery or painting canvases with Awakening Minds Art, our members are making memories with our kids.
Cops and Kids Get Involved
The FOP participates in or sponsors community events such as the annual Flag City Mascot Olympics and Night Out, the Komen Race, the Bikes, Books & Badges Bicycle Rodeo, Children’s Mentoring Connection Bowling for Kids, and the Findlay Service League Purse Bingo. Each of these events provides an opportunity for our Cops & Kids to spend quality time together.
Cops and Kids Go to College
Following the tragic loss of Officer Douglas Akers in 2018, the Lodge honors his memory in the form of a scholarship. The amount and eligibility requirements of the scholarship will be finalized in time for the 2022-23 academic year.
Cops and Kids Go Back to School
The only program reserved for law enforcement, Cops and Kids Go Back to School hosts a picnic for families and provides them with the school supplies required for a successful school year, mental health resources, haircuts, self-care, and food.
###
About the FOP
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is the world's largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 355,000 members in more than 2,100 lodges. We are the voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities. We are committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those we serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and employee representation. No one knows the dangers and the difficulties faced by today's police officers better than another officer, and no one knows police officers better than the FOP.
About the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20
The Fort Findlay Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police was chartered and formed on September 27, 1935. There were 13 charter members representing law enforcement agencies across Hancock County. The Lodge was designed to improve existing conditions for law enforcement officers and support the citizens of Hancock County. The first lodge is located at 1769 Romick Pkwy. More information about the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 can be found at fortfindlayfop20.org.
About the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation
The mission of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation is to support active, retired, and fallen members and their families while building positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement through youth and community programming. This organization is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit allowing for fundraising, tax-exempt status, and receiving of grants. It was established in 2021. More information about the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation can be found at fortfindlayfop20.org.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.