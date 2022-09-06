Halloween Events Generic

Press Release from Tamera Rooney, Owner of Red Tornado Collective: (September 6, 2022-Findlay, OH) The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 (FOP) Foundation has announced plans for the 2022 Cops and Kids Findlay Halloween Parade Presented by loanDepot. Funds raised by parade sponsorships and entry fees will be used to support active, retired, and fallen FOP members and their families while building positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement through youth and community programming. Sponsorship levels are still available. In addition, this year, for a donation of $50, local businesses can put promotional information in the trick-or-treat bags that are handed out by the Grand Marshall. Designs must be submitted to copsandkidsfindlay@gmail.com by October 7. Once approval is received the local business owner can provide 2,000 printed items to the FOP by October 14.  

“We are so excited to be moving into our second year presenting the parade,” said Teresa White, the foundation’s development director. “The parade is one of the best-attended family-friendly traditions in our community. Our committee is dedicated to keeping the more than 20-year tradition alive while supporting FOP goals for community engagement.”

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.