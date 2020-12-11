Fort Recovery home suffers total loss after house fire

Multiple fire departments in Fort Recovery spent nearly four hours battling a house fire on Friday, and the home is a total loss.

Just after 1:00 P.M., the Southwest Mercer Fire Department was called out to a house fire on the 1700 block of St. Joe Rd. When they arrived, the north end of the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Southwest Mercer called on several agencies and fire departments to help tame the fire. No occupants were home when the fire started, but unfortunately, two dogs perished in the fire. No other injuries were reported and the home is said to be a total loss by the fire department.

An investigation for how the fire started is ongoing.

 

