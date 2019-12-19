Fostoria man arraigned on one of two of his rape cases

A Fostoria man was arraigned in Putnam County on a sex crime with a minor.
20-year-old Cody Wells has entered a plea of not guilty to one count of rape. Court documents state the victim is a young girl under the age of 10. If convicted, Wells could face life in prison without parole. But this isn't the only crime Wells is suspected of as he is currently being held in Wood County for a similar matter. He's accused of two counts of rape with a 6-year-old boy. Wells' bond in Wood County is $100,000 and is now set as $250,000 in Putnam County. He has a pre-trial in Putnam County set for Jan. 13.