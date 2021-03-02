Four local counties taken off of COVID high incidence list

In his March 1st press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that six counties were taken off of the COVID high incidence list, including Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, and Shelby counties.
That means that these counties have dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 people. All 88 of Ohio's counties were in that high incidence list for a while. Here in Allen County, this is the first time that the county has been below that threshold since November.
Those with Allen County Public Health say there are a few factors that may have led to the lower cases.
"The vaccines have been out for two months now and the state's strategy of providing the vaccine to those most vulnerable populations first seems to be paying off," said Tami Gough, ACPH Prevention & Health Services Director. "The surges that we experienced in late fall and early winter, around the holidays, I do think were eye-opening for people, and they started - if they weren't already - to take the precautions little more seriously."
While the county does sit below that high incidence distinction, Allen County Public Health says that you shouldn't rule out a possibility of the county going back and forth over that 100 cases level - so it's important to continue to keep up good health practices.
"With the variants that are out there, we still need to be just as diligent with the protective measures; wear your mask, it’s been proven to work, social distance whenever you can, and still make good choices about what activities you participate in," said Gough.
Health officials stress that those are especially true as the Ohio Department of Health director signed a health order that loosens restrictions on mass gatherings, including at sporting events.