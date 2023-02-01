Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department.

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.

