LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department continuing to build up their ranks as four more candidates join the department.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors and welcoming Tyler King, Gage Stemen, Mitchel Douglas, and Trevor Williamson to the city. These four firefighters are the last to be sworn in from the hiring process. Every shift, A, B, and C have new recruits that are ready to protect and serve the residents of Lima.
"This department's got a reputation of being some of the best trained in the area. So the opportunity to train and be as proficient at our job as we can, that's really what brought me this way," said Tyler King, Lima firefighter.
Lima Fire officials say that one-third of the department's roster is eligible to retire now and they will continue to look for new hires.