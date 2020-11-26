Four Ohio counties now purple and the state positivity rate getting closer to 15%

Three more Ohio counties went purple on the latest coronavirus alert level map. Montgomery, Lake, and Lorain Counties join Franklin county at level four, because of increased cases and medical visits. All of West Central Ohio remains at red level three, but eleven counties statewide have been put on the watch list for potentially moving to level four, including our northern neighbor Wood County Ohio's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks to 8,500 hundred new cases per day.
The travel advisory map has been updated to recommend against travel to more than a dozen states that have a positivity rate of 15% or higher. Ohio itself is approaching 15% positivity and Governor Mike DeWine warns all Ohioans to be cautious. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there was no update to the coronavirus numbers locally or statewide.