Four ONU students and faculty member quarantined as a precaution for coronavirus

Four Ohio Northern University students and one faculty member are now being quarantined after possibly coming in contact with the coronavirus. This was all while traveling during a spring break study trip in Costa Rica.
The university president says he made this decision on Monday after speaking with the Hardin County Health Department. Apparently several people who used the same airports they flew in and out of had confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The students and faculty members are currently being quarantined for 14 days. During that time they will be home where they are able to work on their course work remotely.
A campus communication was sent out to faculty members, students, and parents to notify them about the situation. The president says the students and faculty member who are currently being quarantined show no signs of any illness, but he believes this is the best way to keep everyone safe.
"They have no symptoms of illness now, when they came back they didn't, they don't now, but we're certain by doing that, again, we're protecting the safety and wellbeing of our community which is always paramount," explained Dan DiBiasio, Ohio Northern University President.
The president says they are currently working on forming a task force to help them move forward with safety measures.