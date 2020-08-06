The fourth person involved in an organized robbery, Breanna Cochran took a plea deal Thursday.
Cochran was sentenced to two years of probation. She pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery by way of a bill of information. She was originally charged with aggravated robbery.
Cochran had the least amount of involvement in the robbery at Maplewood Apartments. It was her understanding they were only going to get the items Tyshawn Thompson took from his ex-girlfriend Jordyn Mitchell. She didn't know a gun would be involved. Cochran says she was just hanging around with the wrong people.
Mitchell was sentenced to three years in prison. On Thursday, Cardale Funches was also sentenced to three years in prison for his role. Isahia Dyous has pleaded guilty to robbery and awaits his sentencing in late August.