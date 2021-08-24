Fran DeWine participates in Move With the Mayor in Findlay

Ohio's First Lady took part in the Move With the Mayor event while visiting Findlay.

She joined Mayor Christina Muryn and a group of walkers down the new County Road 236 multi-use path, eventually ending up at the Findlay Storytime Trail.

Muryn says that Mrs. DeWine's inclusion in the event was done last minute, but was definitely a nice time.

"I really appreciate her taking her time while she was in town try to meet more of the community and check out some of the great things that we have going on in our community, and I love being able to show it off," said Muryn.

The next Move With the Mayor event will be held on Wednesday, September 8th.

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.