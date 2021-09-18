Frank Garza visits his hometown, bringing stories and advice

World-famous boxing official Frank Garza came back to his hometown to talk about his life and career journey.
Originally from Delphos, Garza went on to become a Hall-of-Famer and one of the top ten boxing officials in the world. He visited the Canal Museum downtown to speak to talk with the community.
Garza says that the favorite part of his journey has been doing things that he never imagined he would have the opportunity to do, and he gives a piece of advice for people to also get those opportunities.
Garza says, “That’s a message that I try to carry across to everyone that I meet, especially young people. That, don’t give up on your dreams. Now your dream might not be exactly what you dreamed, but you’re going to run into things and it’s going to take you on a tremendous journey. Don't ever give up dreaming.”
Garza graduated from Delphos St. Johns and was also excited to be reunited with old friends in the community.