Franklin Elementary raises money to help student who is currently battling a brain tumor

A fundraiser called Rainbow for Recovery was held at Franklin Elementary School to support Paislynn Garrison, who is recovering from multiple surgeries to remove a brain tumor. Students and staff at the school stepped up in order to help raise money to help alleviate the costs of trips to the hospital.
"She is the strongest little girl that I know," said Tisha Garrison, Paislynn's mother. "We didn't really know what to think... the hospital visits were a week long each time we went. I am looking forward to her interacting with all of her friends... and just being here, and being able to do this right now."
And activities at the event certainly made Paislynn smile… from pies in the face, a cake eating contest, and more. These events made possible by the students themselves, each buying tickets for twenty five cents each to be selected for each contest and prize drawing, and all proceeds going to help the Garrison family.
And even on the day of the event, Paislynn's peers knew the bigger picture of helping one of their own.
"A first grader who reminded his classmates that today is about helping Paislynn, not winning prizes," said Robert Hohlbein, Principal at Franklin Elementary School. "That sums it all up, they all are here for the right reasons.
When asked what she looks forward to the most, the star of the event kept it simple. Paislynn says that she is most looking forward to connecting with her friends that she has missed a lot.
Paislynn's family says that her last surgery is scheduled to take place in mid-June of this year.
