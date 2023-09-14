Free Art Walk by ArtSpace/Lima and Downtown Lima Inc. turns businesses into mini art galleries

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The weather Thursday evening was perfect to enjoy a nice walk downtown, a couple of DORA beverages, and the work of our own local artists.
ArtSpace/Lima and Downtown Lima Inc. held their 2nd annual Art Walk, where visitors could stop in a dozen different businesses to chat with our region's artists and check out some of their best pieces. The RTA also offered free trolley rides to help people get from exhibit to exhibit.
At a few stops, the artists worked on new pieces so that people could watch their process, like the pottery demonstration at ArtSpace. You might drive by murals or see a gallery occasionally, but there's something special about meeting those who help make the city more lively.
"I think one of the biggest things people learn from going around the local businesses is seeing who your local artists are. That's a really great thing. There's so many talented people in Lima that people just don't know about, and this is a great way to get exposure in the community," said Jacob Collins, the pottery instructor for ArtSpace.
"It adds a little pizazz. Really, in downtown Lima, we see a lot of offices, and a lot of, I just want to say like office jobs, hospitals, some blue collar. But as long as we bring a little bit of color and a little life to Lima, I just think it's a good balance and mixture in the city," added Cora Bicnell, the artist featured at Our Town Roast.
Bicnell also says that she hopes the opportunity to meet well-known local artists inspires beginners to keep practicing.