Free clinic is helping eligible individuals with sealing of records or expungement

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those who have struggled to find jobs or pursue higher education due to convictions had a chance at a fresh start.
The Bradfield Community Center held a sealing of records/expungement clinic for those who have convictions that they would like to see come off their record. The removal of these convictions can help a person by increasing their odds of securing a job or obtaining a professional license or certification. Legal experts as well as judges from the area attended in order to provide counseling
"But most importantly we are meeting with applicants that have criminal convictions or non-convictions on their record in helping them fill out their application in order to get them removed or sealed. This is important because it can open up opportunities in the job force for them, it can lead to advancements in the job that they already have, it can also open up the opportunity for them to pursue higher education," explained Jamesha Williamson, event coordinator.
Each candidate will receive a hearing date after filing their application to have their conviction sealed or expunged.