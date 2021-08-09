Free Comic Book Day returns to downtown Lima

Free Comic Book Day is back and there are dozens of titles to choose from.
Comic bookstores across the nation will be celebrating their action heroes and you can find your heroes at Alter Ego Comics in downtown Lima on August 14th. After a year off due to the pandemic, the event will be slightly different but still as much fun.
Owner of Alter Ego Comics Marc Bowker adds, “The line might take a little longer to get through but trust me it’s worth it. We’ve got over 30 different titles that people can choose from. Each visitor can choose 4 different titles. Plus, we’ll have our cosplayers out to take photos with anybody whose interested and we’re encouraging everyone to dress up as their favorite character. It’s a great chance to dust of those Halloween costumes or to create a new costume and just kind of lose yourself in comics for a day.”
Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, August 14th at Alter Ego Comics, located at 230 North Main Street Lima from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.