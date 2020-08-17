For some, finding convenient COVID-19 testing in their area can be difficult.
But this week, the Ohio Department of Health, along with the state's National Guard, will be in Lima for pop-up testing.
The tests are free and open to anybody. A doctor's note and testing appointment is not needed. It will be run drive-thru style at the Rhodes State College campus. You're asked to wear masks, bring photo I.D., and an insurance card if possible.
“It’s a nice benefit that we can offer to the community for individuals who do have that desire to get that COVID-19 test but may have some additional barriers to get that test. So, they don’t have to go to the doctor and get that testing there," explains Allen County's Public Health Emergency Planner, Brandon Fischer. He says instructions on how to get test results will be given on the day of and should be available within two to five days.
Testing will be this Thursday, August 20th, from 12-5 P.M. For more information, you can call the Allen County Public Health office at 419-228-4457.
Media Release from Allen County Public Health: Sites throughout Ohio located in underserved areas open to anyone
A COVID-19 pop-up testing site with Ohio National Guard will be available in Lima on Thursday, August 20th. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can drive-up or walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone.
Lima Pop-Up Testing
WHO: Ohio Department of Health
WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
WHEN: August 20, 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Rhodes State College
4240 Campus Drive
Enter off of Mumaugh Road
Call 419-228-4457 for more information.