Free COVID tests restocked at Lima Public Library

The Lima Public Library has restocked their COVID tests and are now available to the public.
Several months ago, the Lima Public Library agreed to be part of a statewide initiative for libraries to provide free rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits. There wasn't a high demand for the tests at first but as of late, they've had problems keeping up with the community's need for the kits. Thursday, they received a large shipment of 800 take-home test kits and say they're proud to be a resource like this to our community.
"We know that public libraries all around Ohio are trusted. People always think of their libraries as a good place to go to so having us do that seems like a natural thing."
The test kits are completely free and are located just past the check-out desk in the front of the library.