Free face masks and 2020 Census help in the Lima 6th ward this Saturday

As a part of COVID-19 grants made to Lima, City Council has received thousands of masks to hand out to each of their wards.
This Saturday, Councilman Derry Glenn will be handing out over 600 reusable face masks to citizens in the 6th ward. During that time, he will also be speaking to them on the importance of filling out the 2020 Census, while providing materials to complete it.
“The census is very important. It’s accountability. It tells us how much federal money we will be receiving in our ward and in our city. So, I’m trying to make sure we get out there and get that done," Glenn explains. "We’re a little bit behind in the 6th ward on it. So, we’re going to try to rally the people around Saturday. Get your census done, and also come out and get your mask."
If you live in the 6th ward and would like a free mask, the event is this Saturday, September 12th from 12 to 5 in the afternoon at 202 West Kibby Street in Lima.