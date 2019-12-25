Free family movies at Lima Veterans Civic Center for the Holidays

With the kids on Christmas break, why not take in a couple of holiday classic movies for free? The Lima Veterans Memorial Civic Center Foundation is hosting two family favorites on the big screen. Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman will be shown in the Crouse Performance Hall Saturday, December 28th starting at 3 p.m. The movie is free and is part of the Civic Center Foundations outreach program the "Groupie Movie Series".
Josh Luke is the Director of Development for the Civic Center Foundation and says, “We’re just trying to do as much as possible to showcase the facility and just let everybody know that there is a lot to do right here in downtown Lima.”
Again, these family fun holiday movies are free and start at 3 p.m. at the civic center. There will be cash concessions available. Doors open at 1 p.m.