Free Groupie Movie Night on Friday with Jurassic Park at Veterans Memorial Civic Center

Are you itching to see a movie on the big screen? If so, you may want to go to the 'Groupie Movie' night at the Veteran’s Memorial Civic Center.
The 1993 classic “Jurassic Park” will be playing at the Crouse Performance Hall where the dinosaurs will seem life-size on its 60-foot big screen. The movie is free and open to the public. Organizers say they will have plenty of space to follow COVID-19 precautions.
Director of Development for the Civic Center Foundation, Josh Luke explains, “We’re going to have proper measures put in place for making sure everyone is spaced out. We’ve got a lot of seating available at Crouse Performance Hall so we’re not going to have any spacing issues whatsoever.”
There will be free candy as long as it lasts from Springview Manor and other refreshments will be available for purchase. The free movie starts at 8 p.m. and is located at 7 Town Sq, Lima, Ohio 45801.