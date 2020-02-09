Free Manufacturing class making a difference in job placement

The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium says job placement from their free training has been a success.
Those attending this nationally recognized manufacturing training are not just getting in the door, but are qualified for some intermediate jobs at a much higher pay. The training is always changing to meet the needs of manufacturing by providing the most up to date certifications in industry standards. The training is geared to both adults and high school students.
WCOMC Director Doug Durliat says, “One thing about this MSSC Credential is that it also has an appeal to High School Students in that the Ohio Department of Education has approved some alternative pathways toward a high school diploma and the MSSC Certified Production Technician Credential that’s in this program is one of them.”
The next free manufacturing class begins March 3rd through May 7th. The program is funded by a community development block grant through the City of Lima. You can call 419-995-8353 for more information. Or e-mail Doug Durliat at Durliat.D@RhodesState.edu