Free Pancake Day is a chance for discussion and building relationships

It’s an outreach event that Lima police says is working.
Their annual FREE Pancake Day is an opportunity to talk with residents that they don’t normally come in contact with. Officers respond to emergency situations where time is crucial so to have the chance to take time to sit down with people is beneficial to understand other needs they as officers can meet in the community.
Lima Patrolman and Community Oriented Police Officer Rachel Scott says, “People who don’t normally come to the police department with their issues will talk to us and say what’s happening. What’s just causing a disturbance in their life.”
Scott says that being a COP officer has allowed her more time to get to know members of the community a little better. The FREE Pancake Day is this Saturday, February 15th from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bradfield Community Center located at 550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805.