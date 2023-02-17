Free resources available to help you quit smoking

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a hard habit to kick and with February being Heart Month, maybe now is the time to try.
Even if you have tried time and time again to quit smoking health officials say it's never too late to try again. In an effort to help Allen County residents beat the habit, they are encouraging people to use the free cessation resources available to help them achieve their goals.
"It is a hard process and we realize it's addictive and we realize it's really challenging so we do think that having cessation services is really a key piece to actually achieving your quit goal. It's not only having family and friends' support but also professional support. So, that's why we hope you take advantage of the free services we have," stated Kayla Monfort, Activate Allen County.
There are several local and state programs to assist you. To learn more about the services available contact Activate Allen County at 419-222-6045.