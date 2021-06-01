After a record-breaking year of providing “to-go” meals for children in and around the Lima/Allen County area, the Lima City Schools are back at it again.
The summer lunch program started Tuesday with on-site dining at four city schools for children 18 years and under. The hot meals will be Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents can also get pick-up-only meals on Mondays and Wednesdays at North and Freedom Elementary. Parents are thankful for the provided meals.
Rebecca Andrews Elliott is a mother of 2 children taking advantage of the lunch program, “It’s just easier on me. So, now all I’ve got to do is breakfast and dinner and snacks in between. It’s easier, less grocery bill.”
Summer Food Program Coordinator Valerie Bodine adds, “There’s just a lot of students that could use the meals and I think it’s good to come and hang out with the other students. It gives them something to do during the summer.”
The meals are free through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. You do not have to attend the Lima City Schools to take advantage of the program.