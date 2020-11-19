Freedom Elementary Students share Thanksgiving meal with first responders

Thanksgiving is only a week away, but kindergartners at a Lima City Schools elementary were able to share an early taste of the holiday with special guests.
School Resource Officers, Lima City Police, Allen County Deputies, and the Lima Fire Department were invited to the 6th annual Thanksgiving feast at Freedom Elementary. The kindergarten students were able to eat a full Thanksgiving meal, complete with their homemade turkey costumes.
A resource officer at the elementary says this is a great way for them to try new foods and have one-on-one conversations with law enforcement.
“We enjoy interacting with our students because we may interact with them in all kinds of different situations," explains Amanda Leugers, a Resource Officer for Freedom Elementary and West Middle School. "Whether it be in school or on the street. This gives them an opportunity to see us in a different light, more as a person instead of just a uniform.”
In preparation for the feast, students also decorated their own placemats and were asked what they are thankful for.
Ava Arrick, one kindergartner says she's thankful for, “My mom, dad, and dog," and wishes everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving!”
The Thanksgiving meal was donated by local businesses and staff at Freedom Elementary.