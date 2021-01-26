Freezing rain overnight has left all the untreated and elevated objects in a glazing of ice. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1pm for the northwest half of the area, including Lima. 

Temperatures should slowly rise to the middle 30s and hold steady this afternoon. Expect drizzle and fog, with visibility dropping under a half-mile at times through early afternoon. Expect some flurries mixing in later today as colder air arrives aloft.

After flurries this evening, drier air should effectively shut off precipitation overnight. Lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Clouds will dominate Wednesday, but it should be mainly dry. A disturbance passing to our south may spread flurries to parts of the area, but no accumulation is expected.

Finally, some decent sunshine will be possible by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 20s, with lows in the middle 10s! That's the price we pay for sunshine in January!

Our next system is slated to arrive Saturday night through Monday. Trends suggest the day-time Saturday is dry. It appears to be cold enough for precipitation to begin as snow Saturday night. As warmer air lifts in Sunday, we could see snow mix or change to rain. More snow showers are possible Monday on the backside of this system. 

